Man diagnosed with rare cancer learns to fly

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Andrew Weaver, a 23-year-old welder from Melbourne, Arkansas. Andrew has been learning how to fly for the past nine months. His curiosity sparked after getting the opportunity to fly for the first time at 21.

In the last three years, Andrew has learned a lot about life and has lived it to the fullest.

That’s because Andrew was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors.

It’s so rare there have only been around 200 cases discovered since it was first found in the late ‘80s.

“This gets my mind off everything, honestly. Let’s me learn something, keep my hands busy, and my mind going,” says Weaver.

Even though he’s lived a harder life than most, Andrew’s message shines a light on a misconception many have.

“Don’t waste the time you have left. Get out and conquer things. You know just because you’re sick, don’t let that get to you. You got to keep going,” says Weaver.

A few other things Andrew has recently got to do is go hunting with Ted Nugent, an elk hunt in North Dakota, and he recently got married to his long-time girlfriend.

