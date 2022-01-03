Energy Alert
COLD Monday!

January 3rd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It got a little colder overnight as temperatures dropped into the low 20s and teens. Some get sunshine today, but others get trapped below a stubborn layer of clouds. Spots along the Mississippi River may not see any sunshine before clouds build back in overnight elsewhere. Temperatures stay cold this week despite a brief “warm-up” next weekend, but most spots may not reach the 60s. More chances for winter weather come late this week into Thursday. Lack of cold air isn’t a concern, but the coverage of the rain, ice, and snow is the big question. It won’t take much to get slick spots on roads and bridges.

