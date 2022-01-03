Gas prices heading back up

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of declining prices, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas is heading in the other direction.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that prices rose 1.2 cents to an average of $2.90 a gallon in the past week. That’s 7.1 cents less than motorists paid a month ago but still 91.2 cents more than last year.

The national average fell 1 cent to $3.27/gallon in the last week.

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau.”

With oil nearing $76 per barrel, De Haan expects gas price decreases to be replaced by minor increases.

