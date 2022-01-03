Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jan. 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Brutally cold air has overspread Region 8!

We wake up on Monday in the teens and low 20s; and highs will only go into the 30s.

We stay dry for the next few days, but wintry mix is possible on Thursday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

West Memphis School District has announced that their schools will be closed today, January 3, and instead will be having an Alternate Method of Instruction day.

We are in the middle of what the Arkansas Department of Health is calling an Omicron surge.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that multiple deer have turned up positive for chronic wasting disease across the Natural State.

Kids will be returning to school this week and doctors are urging parents to vaccinate their kids for the new semester.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
Jonesboro prepared food tax
Restaurant goers see tax on food
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Winter weather moves into Region 8 Sunday.
Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 1/2/2022
Cancer patient learns to fly
Melbourne man diagnosed with rare cancer learns to fly
West Memphis School District to have virtual school tomorrow
West Memphis School District to have virtual school tomorrow
Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning
West Memphis schools closed tomorrow for inclement weather