Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance and Mariah Rose Walker(St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies.

Mariah Rose Walker entered the world at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, making her the first baby of 2022. According to the hospital, she weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce. She is the daughter of Micah and Kaylah Walker.

Mariah Rose Walker's parents welcomed their daughter into the world at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.(NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital)

Kenzely Grace Nance arrived at 7:34 that same night at St. Bernards Medical Center, weighing an even five pounds. She is the daughter of Shakeyla Anderson and Detonio Nance.

Congratulations to all the parents and families.

Welcome to the world, baby girls!

