Live with the Red Wolves basketball radio show begins Monday night

The “Live with the Red Wolves” basketball radio show, presented by the Arkansas Department of Health and featuring both Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado and interim head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers, will make its 2022 debut Monday, Jan. 3.

The one-hour program will air eight times during the months of January and February and will highlight both the A-State women’s and men’s programs for the first time since 2017.

“Our popular Live with the Red Wolves radio program provides an outstanding platform at a wonderful location to highlight the success of our programs and student-athletes, so we’re excited about the opportunity this year to feature both our women’s and men’s basketball teams at the show,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen.

The show can be heard live 6:00-7:00 p.m. on originating station KFIN 107.9 FM and select EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates every Monday throughout the months of January and February with the exception of Feb. 14, when the Arkansas State baseball program will hold its annual Grand Slam Banquet.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Rogers and Balado, along with players from each team, while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

“It’s always a great experience to get in front of our fans and talk Red Wolves’ basketball at Lost Pizza Co., so we couldn’t be more excited about beginning another year of Live with the Red Wolves,” said Balado. “We’re looking forward to showcasing our programs and student-athletes both in person and on the radio.”

The women’s basketball program will be featured from 6:00-6:30 p.m. and the men’s program between 6:30-7:00 p.m. The eight scheduled shows for the season will be held on Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7, 21 and 28.

“I’m really excited to get in front of the community and talk about the great things that are happening in our program,” said Rogers. “I appreciate the opportunity for the community to get to know me and our student-athletes more, as well as how we are doing within the program.”

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity submit questions for Rogers, Balado and the Red Wolves’ student-athletes.

