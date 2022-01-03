Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New DOJ rule requires gun stores to sell new safety devices

Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the...
Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the general public.
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the general public.

In a release on Monday, the DOJ said federal firearms licensees must now certify with the Department that they have “available secure gun storage or safety” devices available for purchase. The DOJ said the devices can include a safe, gun safe, gun case, lock box or any safety device defined by statute or regulation.

“Today’s announcements build on the department’s efforts to reduce the risk of firearms falling into the wrong hands,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “Gun safety is a Department of Justice priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by the misuse of firearms.”

The rule was published in the Best Practice Guide for licensees and implements the existing Gun Control Act requirement and requires all licensees to have safety devices for all firearms they are selling.

The DOJ submitted the rule to the Federal Register for publication and the new rule will take effect on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
Jonesboro prepared food tax
Restaurant goers see tax on food
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Winter weather moves into Region 8 Sunday.
Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Cancer patient learns to fly
Man diagnosed with rare cancer learns to fly
2022 Kell Classic gets underway at Swifton
2022 Kell Classic gets underway at Swifton
After weeks of declining prices, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas is heading in the other...
Gas prices heading back up
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions