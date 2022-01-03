New DOJ rule requires gun stores to sell new safety devices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the general public.

In a release on Monday, the DOJ said federal firearms licensees must now certify with the Department that they have “available secure gun storage or safety” devices available for purchase. The DOJ said the devices can include a safe, gun safe, gun case, lock box or any safety device defined by statute or regulation.

“Today’s announcements build on the department’s efforts to reduce the risk of firearms falling into the wrong hands,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “Gun safety is a Department of Justice priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by the misuse of firearms.”

The rule was published in the Best Practice Guide for licensees and implements the existing Gun Control Act requirement and requires all licensees to have safety devices for all firearms they are selling.

The DOJ submitted the rule to the Federal Register for publication and the new rule will take effect on Feb. 3.

