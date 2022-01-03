West Memphis schools closed tomorrow for inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis School District has announced that their schools will be closed tomorrow, January 3, and instead will be having an Alternate Method of Instruction day.

In their Facebook post, WMSD says this is due to the inclement weather and the conditions of some of county bridges and roadways.

Students will need to complete their assignments digitally through the WMSD website: https://www.wmsd.net/

