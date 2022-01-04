Energy Alert
Animal lovers honor Betty White

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The late Betty White left a legacy wherever she went.

Now, animal lovers continue her legacy giving back to a cause she was very passionate about, animal rights.

In honor of White, animal advocates are donating funds, food, and supplies to animal shelters and humane societies.

A Jonesboro photographer already planned to do the same for the NEA Humane Society.

“Mellissa Donner with Mellisa Donner photography, she is hosting a food drive on Betty White’s birthday which is the 17th. She [White] would have been 100 this year,” said Hillary Starnes, Executive Director for the NEA Humane Society. “And so between 3 and 7 pm at her studio, you can drop off dog food cat food of any size.”

White gave to many animal-related nonprofits and visited several zoos across the world.

Starnes said they are grateful for what people are doing in honor of Betty.

Donner’s studio is located at 3287 Highway 163 South in Jonesboro.

Donner hopes to collect 100 bags of food for the humane society.

