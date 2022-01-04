Energy Alert
More Cold Air and a Little Wintry Weather on the Way

January 5th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Another cold day is expected as temperatures get into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front arrives later today bringing in the cold air before the next wave of precipitation. Any accumulation looks minor with most seeing a very thin layer of ice or dusting of sleet/snow. It’s possible a few isolated spots get an inch or more of snow, especially across southern Missouri. Roads and bridges should develop slick spots quickly with temperatures in the 20s. Some towns may not go back above freezing until Saturday. Over the weekend, another storm system moves through bringing a better chance of plain ole rain. The 50s and 60s are expected Sunday morning before temperatures start to fall again. We’ll keep you updated on the quick round of winter weather Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

