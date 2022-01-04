Arkansas Division of Workforce Services offers disaster unemployment assistance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who lost their jobs because of the Dec. 10 storms are going to be given the benefits they need.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services says that unemployment assistance is available now to anyone affected by those storms for up to 28 weeks.

Eligible individuals are people who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment.

To apply, you must be a resident in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, or Woodruff County, and claims must be filed between Jan. 3 through Feb. 2 at DWS offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services’ website.

