Cape Girardeau organization provides support for new, expecting moms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Being a mom to a new baby is overwhelming, and it’s no secret parents need extra support.

”As we talk to the moms, one of the biggest things, I think, that we find is that many of them are without family nearby.”

Being a new mother comes with many challenges. That’s why Barb McKeon with Birthright of Cape Girardeau said it’s important to provide extra support.

“We talk to the moms and figure out if they already have a physician in town, what they’re needing at that time,” said McKeon.

She said they provide mothers with items including diapers, wipes, baby clothes and even financial support.

“Some of the moms have difficulty, especially during the last stage of their pregnancy or during maternity leave and they might need help with a water bill or an electric bill,” McKeon said.

Catherine Plambeck is a mother of three children, and she said being a mom is not an easy job.

“Some of the challenges I faced being a mom is that I chose to do things a little out of order, decided to be a mom first and focus on schooling and career second,” Plambeck said.

Plambeck found much needed support from an organization called Birthright. It provided her assistance in a time of need.

“My first was a surprise, my middle we were hoping for her and this one was a surprise so adding a third is a whole new adventure,” said Plambeck.

Plambeck said being a mother to her children is the most rewarding gift she’s ever received.

“Getting to see little individuals grow and how they can be so sweet and you would think they are all the same but they’re not from the moment that they’re born until they think their grown and adults and are ready to leave,” Plambeck said.

If you’re a mother in need of assistance, Birthright is located in Cape Girardeau and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

