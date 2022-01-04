Energy Alert
Drive-thru testing now by appointment only

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With hundreds of cars flooding its clinic’s parking lot every day, one Northeast Arkansas healthcare system has switched the way it tests for COVID-19.

Ty Jones, marketing director for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, announced Tuesday that patients will need to call and schedule an appointment at its drive-thru testing clinic.

He said “high demand” for tests led to NEA Baptist’s decision.

On Dec. 29, Jones told Region 8 News that they saw hundreds of patients in just a few days at their clinic located at 909 Enterprise Dr. Since then, the number of patients seeking tests has continued to rise.

“Creating the appointments will make for a much more pleasant patient experience,” he said, adding that they will reduce wait times.

The site is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 870-936-7866.

