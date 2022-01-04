Flu and Omicron cases expected to rise in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local doctor says Northeast Arkansas could be heading for a very sick January and February.

Though Region 8 has not seen a spike yet, flu outbreaks are happening all around Arkansas. On top of that, Arkansas is at an all-time high in terms of daily COVID infections.

Dr. Shane Speights of the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State said it’s only a matter of time before the flu outbreak makes its way to Northeast Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, flu cases typically spike in the natural state in late January and early February, so a rise in cases is normal for this time of year.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in influenza cases in the states around us,” Speights said. “Tennessee, Missouri, and Oklahoma are reporting a higher number of influenza cases we can expect that won’t stay at the state borders those are going to cross into Arkansas.”

According to the latest report from the CDC, Arkansas is in the ‘Moderate’ range when it comes to flu cases, but Tennessee, Missouri, and Oklahoma are all in the ‘High’ category.

Since Sept. 27, 2021, 1,324 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

However, the flu isn’t the only thing to worry about. The Omicron variant is tearing through the state as well.

Speights said the variant isn’t as dangerous in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. However, it is spreading very quickly, especially in younger age groups

“The highest number of cases we’re seeing across the country is 18 to 30, followed by 12 to 17,” Speights said. “Now in terms of COVID hospitalizations, it’s still those 65, 75, and older being hospitalized.”

Speights said the spread among younger people is likely a key reason the FDA moved to approve booster shots for those ages 12 to 15.

He said between Omicron and a looming uptick in flu cases, Region 8 could be in for a rough winter

“Unfortunately, January (through) February is probably going to be a sick season for us.”

