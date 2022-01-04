Investigators release ruling in restaurant fire in Mountain Home, Ark.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators ruled the cause of a restaurant fire near Mountain Home as undetermined.
The fire damaged much of Fred’s Fish House on the morning of December 29. The restaurant is located near Norfork Lake on State Highway 101.
It took firefighters near three hours to knock down the fire.
