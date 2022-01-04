Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Investigators release ruling in restaurant fire in Mountain Home, Ark.

Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators ruled the cause of a restaurant fire near Mountain Home as undetermined.

The fire damaged much of Fred’s Fish House on the morning of December 29. The restaurant is located near Norfork Lake on State Highway 101.

It took firefighters near three hours to knock down the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance...
Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the...
New DOJ rule requires gun stores to sell new safety devices

Latest News

Your chance to 'Be The Hero' in upcoming blood drive.
Your chance to ‘Be The Hero’ in upcoming blood drive | Details »
Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/4/22 zoom press conference
Graceland plans year-long celebration to commemorate 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing