Jan. 4: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Winds will help bump temperatures back in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another cold front swings through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, giving us another chance for some wintry weather. This time, it looks like the northern half of Region 8 will have the best chance to see the wintry weather.

Accumulation amounts will be low if any, but it will not take much for roads and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses to become slick. It is something that we will watch!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An effort is underway to further protect victims of domestic violence. Missouri House Bill 1699 removes some of the financial burdens on survivors.

Arkansas is seeing the most rapid increase of COVID-19 case numbers it has ever seen, and UAMS says they’re noticing the same with COVID hospitalizations.

Exercising more is one of the most common New Year resolutions for people who are determined to get in shape.

A pair of twins showed the world how unique they are from one another by landing separate birthdays – in different years.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

