Magic Touch reopens in Jonesboro after being destroyed in tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The effects from the March 2020 tornados are still being felt as many businesses as possible in Jonesboro were forced to start over.

642 days after that storm, the Magic Touch dry cleaners reopened their doors on Monday, Jan. 3. The storms ripped the roof off their building as well as damaged many of their machines.

Owner Bob Rees said that this day had been a long time coming, and he is thrilled with how the building turned out.

“Amazing. It looks really amazing,” said Rees. “We now probably have one of, if not, the nicest dry cleaners in the entire state.”

Rees said the process of rebuilding was extremely difficult because of the timing. When he was ready to order new machines, the supply chain issues started.

“Everything we wanted was in short supply and took 60 or 90 days,” Rees said. “We finally made it though, and now we have to work hard for our clients.”

Through everything that happened, Rees said the most important thing was that he and his family were safe and that his beloved business is open once again.

