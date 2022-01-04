Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis state lawmaker wants to crack down on reckless driving

By Brandon Richard
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reckless driving and illegal street racing are growing problems in Memphis.

Memphis police say they have a plan to tackle the problem, but some say it doesn’t go far enough.

Reckless driving is something many Memphis drivers have encountered on the roadway. Some say it has gotten completely out of control.

“Every time I go to the grocery store, drive across town on I-40 or 240, it is a war zone,” said State Representative John Gillespie, R-Memphis.

Gillespie is introducing a bill to strengthen the penalties on reckless drivers.

Tuesday, Memphis police gave the city council an update on their efforts to tackle the problem.

“In 2021, we did see an increase of our enforcement due to the various tactics that we took on to deal with these incidents and complaints,” said Deputy Chief Paul Wright with Memphis Police Department.

The police department says in the last three years, it’s made over 2,200 arrests. The number of arrests increased 45 percent from 2019 to 2021.

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan questioned whether the Memphis Police Department’s policy to not pursue fleeing drivers, because it could be dangerous, has unintended consequences.

“The underlying basis for my question is the fear that the people that are fleeing are getting away with it. They’re learning this behavior is successful and they’re telling others,” said Morgan.

Gillespie pushed through a bill last year to increase penalties on illegal street racing, reclassifying it as a Class A misdemeanor.

He’s introducing another bill this year to strengthen penalties on reckless driving.

“What we left out of that equation was there’s still people that are not racing that are driving radically, going high rates of speeds, cutting people off and just overall, extremely dangerous behavioral on the roads,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie’s new bill would make aggravated reckless driving a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and one year in jail.

“I’m hoping some people will pay attention to it and choose to take their reckless driving elsewhere,” said Gillespie.

Some council members say they also want to know how many of the people who’ve been arrested have actually been convicted.

They’re hoping the district attorney’s office will share those figures with them soon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance...
Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Latest News

State Rep. Hodges seeking First Congressional seat
State Rep. Hodges seeking First Congressional seat
Batesville School District announces mask requirement as Covid-19 cases rise
1900 block of Chickasawba Street Blytheville
“A piece of me is gone”: Family mourns shooting victim
Football Scoop reports former Temple DL coach will be new A-State DL coach
Red Wolves in 90: Possible new DL coach, Balado previews Louisiana, women's hoops/UL canceled
Lady Raiders off to 16-0 start
Three Rivers women’s hoops moves up to #2 in NJCAA Top 25