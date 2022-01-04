Parents, school leaders concerned about COVID cases as students return

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As students return to school in Northeast Arkansas after winter break, the uncertainty of the newest COVID-19 variant has brought more concerns from parents and administrators.

Shunqetta Cunningham is a mother of five school-age students. She says COVID-19 has affected families in different ways, and she wants school districts to keep that in mind when they are preparing for what may come.

“Hoping that our educators and board members would be more proactive,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham added that it is not entirely up to the schools to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, although they have done what was necessary to keep the spread down in the past.

The Omicron variant was first detected in Arkansas in mid-December. Officials noted while Omicron was mild compared to the Delta variant, it is more transmissible than Delta.

Jonesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. William Cheatham said case numbers were reported to be low in the district, so the board has not seen a need in implementing a mandate yet.

“If it gets to a point where we have a lot of students sitting out, having to be quarantined, I think that’s when our board will come back and look at that and address it at that time,” Dr. Cheatham said.

With students now in session as of Monday, Jan. 3, it has not been determined if there is a spike in cases within the district yet.

Dr. Cheatham added the school board will keep their current procedures in place until they receive further guidance from the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Cunningham added even if no mandates are in place, students, staff and parents should do their part in protecting others, so the community can return to a more normal life.

“Even if it hasn’t hit you in a profound medical, professional, and economic way, I think we should be concerned about our neighbor,” Cunningham said.

