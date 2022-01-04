Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/4/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball continues Sun Belt play this week.

10-3 men’s basketball will have a Louisiana road trip. They’ll face the Ragin Cajuns Thursday at 7:00pm and face ULM Saturday at 2:00pm.

7-7 women’s basketball will have a two-game homestand. They’ll host Louisiana Thursday at 7:00pm and host ULM Saturday at 1:00pm at First National Bank Arena.

Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences Tuesday morning. They previewed this week’s opponents, recapped last week’s performance, and more.

