Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State Rep. Hodges seeking First Congressional seat

Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges of Blytheville announced he will run for U.S....
Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges of Blytheville announced he will run for U.S. Congress in the First District.(Source: Arkansas Secretary of State)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges of Blytheville announced he will run for U.S. Congress in the First District.

Hodges, a five-term representative, told our content partner Talk Business & Politics that he’s “ready to seek federal office.”

He will formally launch his campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

If he wins the Democratic party primary, he will face the Republican primary winner. Incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford is being challenged by current State Rep. Brandt Smith of Jonesboro, according to TB&P. No other Democrats have announced a run for the seat.

Hodges said he plans to “reach voters in both parties and independents by pushing a strong legislative platform that will center around economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, and criminal justice reform.”

The primaries will be held on May 24, with runoff primaries on June 21. Early voting begins on May 9, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance...
Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the...
New DOJ rule requires gun stores to sell new safety devices

Latest News

7-day rolling average for COVID positive cases in Arkansas, as of 1/4/22
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing for Jan. 4
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Proposal in Missouri legislature adds more protection for domestic violence survivors
A St. Bernards representative discusses the nursing shortage.
Traveling nurse issue discussed at Arkansas joint committee meeting
Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr points as lawmakers consider the state budget inside the...
Missouri House Speaker Haahr, Missouri Senate president to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit