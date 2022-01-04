State Rep. Hodges seeking First Congressional seat

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges of Blytheville announced he will run for U.S. Congress in the First District.

Hodges, a five-term representative, told our content partner Talk Business & Politics that he’s “ready to seek federal office.”

He will formally launch his campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

If he wins the Democratic party primary, he will face the Republican primary winner. Incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford is being challenged by current State Rep. Brandt Smith of Jonesboro, according to TB&P. No other Democrats have announced a run for the seat.

Hodges said he plans to “reach voters in both parties and independents by pushing a strong legislative platform that will center around economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, and criminal justice reform.”

The primaries will be held on May 24, with runoff primaries on June 21. Early voting begins on May 9, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

