Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Temporary lane closures on I-40 planned due to bridge inspection

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers, be prepared! A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will result in temporary lane closures.

Crews will close the westbound outside lane of the I-40 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The inspection team will then move to inspect the eastbound outside lane from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Signage and orange cones will control traffic. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance...
Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Licensed gun dealers have a new Department of Justice rule to follow when selling guns to the...
New DOJ rule requires gun stores to sell new safety devices

Latest News

Lady Raiders off to 16-0 start
Three Rivers women’s hoops moves up to #2 in NJCAA Top 25
1900 block of Chickasawba Street Blytheville
“A piece of me is gone”: Family mourns shooting victim
Police chase from Missouri ends near West Memphis
Police chase from Missouri ends near West Memphis
Hospitalizations increasing among children
Hospitalizations increasing across the state, especially among children
The Small Business Administration will be hosting a business recovery center in Truman starting...
Tornado victims in Northeast Arkansas now qualify for federal funding