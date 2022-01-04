Temporary lane closures on I-40 planned due to bridge inspection

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers, be prepared! A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will result in temporary lane closures.

Crews will close the westbound outside lane of the I-40 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The inspection team will then move to inspect the eastbound outside lane from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Signage and orange cones will control traffic. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

