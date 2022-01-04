Energy Alert
Thursday’s Arkansas State/Louisiana women’s basketball matchup canceled

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Louisiana women’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game versus the Ragin’ Cajuns that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, at First National Bank Arena has been canceled per Sun Belt Conference policy.

The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Arkansas State is slated to resume Sun Belt Conference play Saturday, hosting ULM at 1:00 p.m. CT.  The game will appear on ESPN+, and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket 970 AM.

