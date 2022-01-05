Energy Alert
ARDOT prepping roads ahead of winter weather

Road preparations started Tuesday afternoon
ARDOT is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
ARDOT is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahead of any winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is taking precautions.

Brad Smithee is the District 10 Engineer for ArDOT, and he said his crews started work Tuesday afternoon.

They’ve been spraying high-traffic areas like I-55, Highway 49, Highway 63, and many others to minimize the risk for drivers over the next few days.

“I think we’re a little hypersensitive to it this week. We’re being aggressive with this,” Smithee said. “We know it’s not going to be a 6 or 12-inch snow. The forecast is something from a light icing to a couple inches of snow across our district. But today, people are probably seeing a lot of our trucks out placing our salt brine.”

The salt brine is a greasy compound, mixed with salt that is used to keep the roads from freezing.

However, just because the roads are being prepped, does not mean they will be completely safe when the winter weather hits. The process is meant to lower the risk, not eliminate it.

Whether it’s a dusting or a blizzard, it’s important to stay safe on the road during winter weather.

