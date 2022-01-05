Energy Alert
Ark. teen pleads guilty to charges in connection with Advance, Mo. murder

Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - An Arkansas teen pleaded guilty to murder charges in a murder investigation in southeast Missouri.

Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea on Monday, January 3 to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.

This is in connection with the January 28, 2020 homicide of Robert Harwood in Advance, Mo.

According to the prosecuting attorney, the Stoddard County case was on a change of venue to Cape Girardeau County.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for May 2.

The prosecuting attorney said at the time of the homicide, Schrader was 15.

Two other co-defendants were charged in Harwood’s homicide. One of those co-defendants, Joshua Herron, 43, is scheduled for jury trial April 26-28.

