Batesville School District announces mask requirement as Covid-19 cases rise

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases in Independence County, the Batesville Board of Directors amended their Covid-19 Mask Advisory Police in a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to a Facebook post from the Batesville School District, starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, masks will be required for all K-12 students and all Pre-K-12 employees until further notice.

You can view all the schools that have released their guidance on masks here.

