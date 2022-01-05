Energy Alert
City council approves resolution to help with Fire Department funding

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro has adopted a resolution to allow to apply for a grant to help the Jonesboro Fire Department at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The resolution was recommended to the council at a Dec. 28 Finance and Administration Council meeting, where it was explained that the Fire Department is wanting funding to buy a system that would eliminate the need for real fires in training. It would also allow more people to participate in training.

The grant would provide 90% of the funding, with the other 10% coming from the city.

You can view the full meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

