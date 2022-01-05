Energy Alert
Class Act: Paragould teacher recognized for his ‘heart of gold’

Timothy Lamb says over the last two years and dealing with the pandemic, he's been able to...
Timothy Lamb says over the last two years and dealing with the pandemic, he's been able to really bond with his students.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It can be challenging for teachers to find a healthy balance between instruction and having fun in the classroom. However, one teacher at Paragould High School has it mastered.

Students say EAST Facilitator and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Timothy Lamb has a “heart of gold.” They add he is the most caring, selfless person and while most teachers say they care about their students, he shows it.

“He’s as perfect as it gets,” said senior Trinity Hallmark.

Hallmark was one of several students who nominated Lamb as a Class Act.

An emotional Hallmark said he has had a big impact on her as a student and a dancer, including pushing her to stay motivated.

“I will always come back and see Coach Lamb for sure,” Hallmark said. “He’s made a big impact on me.”

Region 8 News selected Lamb as its January Teacher of the Month after he received multiple nominations, including Hallmark’s.

Both he and his wife, Shannon Lamb, who teaches art at the school, received nominations and praise from students.

“He loves interacting with his students, and there is never a dull moment when he is around,” one nomination stated.

Lamb says over the last two years he has bonded with his students, especially during the pandemic.

Lamb says it’s simple: he just loves his kids.

In return, it’s easy to see why those students love him and see him as a role model.

“Be the person you want to be. Take the lessons and apply them and keep grinding every day,” Lamb said. “Life is what you make of it, the more work you put into it, the better life you will have.”

