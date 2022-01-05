Crowley’s Ridge men’s basketball wins in first game of 2022

In their first game of the new calendar year, the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers rolled to a 92-59 non-conference win over Welch (Tenn.) College.

CRC (2-14) took an early 6-0 lead with back-to-back 3-point baskets by J.D. Smith and never trailed on the night. The Pioneers took a 50-29 lead into the half. CRC led by as many as 39 points over the Flames (2-13) midway through the second half.

Smith led the Pioneers with 22 points on 9-13 shooting including going 4-4 from behind the 3-point line. Braxton Cousins added 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Bo Roberson added 17 points and Ke Roberson scored 13 points for CRC.

Up Next

The Pioneers will open Continental Athletic Conference play by hosting the Eagles of Northern New Mexico College on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.

