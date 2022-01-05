Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family of four was found dead in their rural Iron County home on Tuesday morning, January 4.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at Lake Killarney shortly after 10 a.m. after a man, a woman and two infant children were found unresponsive.

The family was identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford and their two 9-month-old sons.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is investigating the cause of their deaths.

At this time, investigators believe an alternative heat source in the living room could have led to the family’s death.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved crash under investigation
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Investigators release ruling in restaurant fire in Mountain Home, Ark.

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Family of 4 found dead in Iron County home; alternative heating source possible cause
Lady Hurricane opens 5A East play Friday.
FBFN Extra: Jonesboro GBB HC Jodi Christenberry on Lady Cane's Non-Conference Schedule
Hurricane enter conference play after playing a tough non-conference schedule.
FBFN Extra: Jonesboro HS Boys Basketball HC Wes Swift on Hurricane's non-conference schedule