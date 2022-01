CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have closed a street in Cave City after a report of a gas leak.

According to a Facebook post from Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett, Woodland Street between Highway 167 and Pine Street is closed.

Police are asking people to use other routes including School Street and Terrie Drive if they need to get around town.

