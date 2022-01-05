How to stay safe on the roads during winter weather

Energy Alert
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When winter weather hits, it’s vital to know how to stay safe on the roads. Whether it’s a dusting or a blizzard, any precipitation can cause unsafe driving conditions.

ArDOT has been out since Tuesday afternoon treating the roads. However, that doesn’t mean drivers can take it easy once winter weather moves in. Roads will be slick, but there are several ways to stay safe.

“Drive like your grandma’s made a pot of chili and you’ve got it in the front seat. And if you go too fast, you’re going to spill that chili,” Ryan Crawford of the Jonesboro Police Department Traffic Division said.

That also means taking it easy on the brakes.

Instead of slamming on the brake pedal if you start to slide, ease on it. Stomping on the brakes will make things worse as your tires lock up and slide across the slick pavement.

It’s also important to be extra mindful of drivers around you and practice defensive driving techniques.

No matter what precautions you take, it remains true that the best way to stay safe during winter weather is to stay off the roads.

“The biggest thing is if you can, stay home,” Crawford said.

“They always say ‘stay home, stay home,’ but nobody stays home. But, on a bad day, that’s the best advice anyone can get,” Brad Smithee, ARDOT District 10 Engineer said.

Of course, that isn’t possible for everyone. If you do get out in the weather, exercise extreme caution.

It’s better to show up to work late than to never show up at all.

