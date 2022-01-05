Jan. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Over the next few days, we stay cool. Temperatures drop even lower Thursday and Friday behind a cold front putting highs at or below freezing.

A light wintry mix is still expected to start Thursday. Not everyone sees winter weather and a few slick spots may be the only disruptions. But, it only takes a little ice and a few wrecks to cause traffic issues.

News Headlines

A mask mandate could be back on the table for some local school districts this semester.

The Missouri General Assembly will begin the Legislative Session on Wednesday at noon.

Temporary lane closures on I-40 planned start today due to bridge inspection.

Thieves target Jonesboro nonprofit after the holidays.

The Jonesboro Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved crash that occurred at West Nettleton Avenue and Nettleton Circle.

