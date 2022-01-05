Jonesboro uses tough non-conference schedule to prepare for 5A East play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winning state championships is a tradition for Hurricane basketball. Both Hurricane squads won the 5A State Title last season, and both enter 5A-East play this year after a tough non-conference slate.

While both coaches say they ultimately want to make it back to Hot Springs, they say it’s all about defending home court.

‘Challenge’ has been the keyword for both the Hurricane and Lady Hurricane this year, starting with a challenging non-conference schedule.

“Anytime you play that level of competition where you’re trying to play above what you think your guys are, you’re trying to put them in situations that you can’t really simulate daily in practice,” Hurricane head coach Wes Swift said.

JHS hosted the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic, knocking off a Little Rock Central team with 2 power five commits.

They followed that by going to the Arby’s Classic -- one of the premier high school tournaments nationwide -- all to prepare them for right now, for 5A East play.

“I think the state champion could very easily come out of our conference,” Swift said. “I think we’re easily four deep and probably go deeper than that. You have to be put in tough situations for trust to happen. And you’re starting to see trust now out there on the floor.”

It’s not just deep on the boys’ side… it’s a deep conference on the girls’ side too.

The Lady Hurricane also played a tough non-conference schedule, most recently traveling to Texas for three games.

Head Coach Jodi Christenberry says it’s more than the non-conference schedule that will make her team tougher.

“We are not as deep as we were in the past, we’ve got a really good core of kids that are very talented, but, you know, as far as depth-wise, we just don’t have a lot of depth,” Christenberry said. “You know, I’ve got a lot of faith in them. I’ve got a lot of confidence in them. So I think you know, we’re ready to go as I know all the other conference teams as well.”

JHS opens conference play Friday night as they host Batesville in a doubleheader.

