Little Rock schools shift to virtual classes due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock’s schools are shifting to virtual classes for the rest of the week because of a major spike in COVID-19 cases in the area and statewide.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore announced the shift Wednesday.

He said the district would move to virtual classes Thursday and Friday and revisit the decision over the weekend.

The decision comes amid a record number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Poore said at least 179 teachers and students in the district have tested positive since Dec. 29.

