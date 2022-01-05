Officer-involved crash under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved crash that occurred at West Nettleton Avenue and Nettleton Circle.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the driver of one vehicle veered into the lane of the officer. The officer tried to avoid the accident and was hit by another vehicle.

CRASH: right here at the corner of W. Nettleton and Nettleton Circle.



According to JPD an officer was involved. Another driver swerved in the officers lane. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/NG0xEKOXLR — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) January 5, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

