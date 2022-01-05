Energy Alert
Officer-involved crash under investigation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved crash that occurred at West Nettleton Avenue and Nettleton Circle.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the driver of one vehicle veered into the lane of the officer. The officer tried to avoid the accident and was hit by another vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

We will be following this story as it progresses.

