“A piece of me is gone”: Family mourns shooting victim

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is left devastated after a shooting claimed the life of a Blytheville man, just hours before the new year.

According to Blytheville Police, Eric Lane, 42, was shot and killed on the 1900 block of West Chicksawba Street.

Lane’s family is still trying to process his death four days after the shooting occurred.

“I feel like a piece of me is gone,” Louann Lane Hedger, Lane’s sister, said.

Hedger added she rushed to the scene after she found out her brother was killed.

“I just wanted to talk to my brother,” Hedger said. “I wanted to see him, but they wouldn’t let me.”

Hedger mentioned she spoke with her mother Tuesday, saying she is still in denial about Lane’s death, which concerned her.

“I’m scared that when she finally realizes that her son is dead, it’s going to kill her,” Hedger said.

Lane’s brother, Johnathan, and his partner, Laura Holland, said they are working to seek justice for Eric, claiming police have left so many questions unanswered about his murder.

“If Blytheville Police or the state police won’t investigate, I guess we become investigators and we find out anything we can,” Holland said.

Holland mentioned Lane has a criminal history, but it did not define his character, adding he would look out for young women who were by themselves and vulnerable.

“The girls that have gotten strung out or out of their depth in the Blytheville area—if Eric ran across them, he’d look out for them,” she said.

Blytheville Police Captain John Frazier declined to comment regarding any further details on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.