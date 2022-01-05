Quarantine tips: How to prepare if someone in your household gets sick

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID -19 cases are on the rise and more people are having to quarantine. In Greene Count alone, the seven-day average of daily cases is more than 200 cases per day.

Health leaders want you to know how to prepare if someone in your household gets sick.

Have all your health information together and easy to access. That includes doctor’s phone numbers, insurance information, and emergency contacts.

Develop a community support system. Have a list of contacts you can reach out to help you out if you need it with groceries, childcare, and other essentials.

Stock up on supplies like masks and disinfectants.

“Preparation is key to any type of potential emergency situation or an actual emergency situation,” said Greene County Health Department Communication Outreach Manager Cara Erwin. “It’s not unlike being prepared for a snowstorm or something like that where you just want to make sure that you have those basic supplies on hand.”

If someone in your household tests positive, it’s important to keep the people who are sick isolated to prevent spreading germs to those who are not sick. Also, avoid sharing personal items like towels, blankets, and dishes.

“This would include sleeping in a different area, even using a separate bathroom if possible,” said Erwin. “If you’re not able to completely isolate yourself from your family members, then we want you to make sure that you and they mask whenever you’re around each other in other parts of the home. Make sure you wash your hands frequently and just do your best to keep it nice, hygienic home.”

If you start to experience symptoms get tested, stay home, and monitor your symptoms. If you feel like your symptoms are getting worse contact your healthcare provider. While you are quarantined, make sure to stay hydrated and get exercise if you can.

“We need to listen to our bodies and not assume that it’s just a mild cold or something else that’s going on it could very much be COVID-19,” said Erwin. “That’s why we are recommending that people pay attention to their bodies if they experience any symptoms at all go ahead and get tested, and stay away from other people.”

To avoid catching COVID-19 health leaders suggest getting vaccinated, including a booster, and wearing a mask.

