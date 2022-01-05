Report: Walter Stewart hired as Arkansas State defensive line coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones is putting the finishing touches on his 2022 Arkansas State football coaching staff.

He’s bringing one of his former players into the fold. Football Scoop was first to report that Walter Stewart would be new Red Wolves defensive line coach.

Stewart spent the last three seasons as the Temple D-line coach. The Owls recorded 67 sacks in that 32 game span. He coached 2019 AAC Defensive Player of the Year and current New York Giant Quincy Roche. Stewart has also had stops at Northern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, and Florida A&M. The Ohio native played for Butch Jones at Cincinnati from 2010 to 2012. Stewart was on Jones’ staff at Tennessee in 2013 and 2014.

Mic'd Up: Walter Stewart We mic'd up Coach Stewart last week for an inside look at practice with the #TempleTUFF D-Line 🔥 Posted by Temple Football on Monday, September 21, 2020

