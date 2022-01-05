Slick, dangerous roads expected with Thursday’s wintry weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A quick blast of wintry weather will deliver freezing temperatures and slick roads to Region 8.
Meteorologist Zach Holder expects light snow and ice to ramp up from 4 until 6 a.m. Thursday.
With temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, bridges and roads will ice and quickly become slick.
“Even if roads look fine, ice will still be possible,” Holder said. “Take it slow and allow for extra drive time if you have to be out.”
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, he said those living along the Missouri-Arkansas border could receive more than an inch of snow.
“Travel impacts will be greater where snow amounts are higher,” Holder said. “If you’re traveling far distances, make sure to have food and emergency supplies in case of long backups.”
He added that travel conditions may be worse in parts of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
