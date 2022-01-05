Slick, dangerous roads expected with Thursday’s wintry weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A quick blast of wintry weather will deliver freezing temperatures and slick roads to Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder expects light snow and ice to ramp up from 4 until 6 a.m. Thursday.

With temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, bridges and roads will ice and quickly become slick.

It won't take much to make roads slick Thursday at these temperatures. Take it slow and allow for extra drive time if you have to be out. @myARDOT will continue to pre-treat today. #arwx pic.twitter.com/uYTcUeofag — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) January 5, 2022

“Even if roads look fine, ice will still be possible,” Holder said. “Take it slow and allow for extra drive time if you have to be out.”

While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, he said those living along the Missouri-Arkansas border could receive more than an inch of snow.

A quick round of wintry weather is expected Thursday morning through parts of Region 8. (KAIT-TV)

“Travel impacts will be greater where snow amounts are higher,” Holder said. “If you’re traveling far distances, make sure to have food and emergency supplies in case of long backups.”

He added that travel conditions may be worse in parts of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Pulled the 1-2" a little further south to the state line. Amounts closer to 2" may be more spotty than widespread. Another 1-2" band may try to set up along the I-40 corridor, sleet may cut down on snow totals. Whatever the amount, it'll have an impact on the roads. #arwx pic.twitter.com/pEmiKVKPae — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) January 5, 2022

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.