State of Missouri says demand too high for its at-home COVID-19 test kits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Due to a significant increase in demand, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a temporary pause on its COVID-19 at-home testing kit orders.

Ordering will reopen Thursday morning. DHSS will make a limited supply available each day through January. If the ordering site reads the limit has been reached, check back again the following day for availability. This change is needed to ensure all orders received are processed expediently.

Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs. These kits should not be stockpiled. DHSS would encourage those who need the tests at this time to use them by mailing in their sample as instructed. If the COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increases significantly, the state may work with the vendor to increase the daily ordering allotment. With the high case rates and limited testing supplies available nationwide, now is the time to utilize these tests especially for those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had exposure to a COVID-19 positive case.

It is an important reminder that testing provides information regarding the presence of the virus then and if taken too early or too late could provide a false sense of security due to lower levels of viral load. For those with COVID-like symptoms, it is recommended they stay home and avoid contact with others just as they would with other viruses.

View testing options at health.mo.gov/communitytest or check with your local public health agency, pharmacy, or healthcare provider.

