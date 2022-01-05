Thieves target Jonesboro nonprofit after the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like the Grinch stayed around longer than expected this year.

A Jonesboro nonprofit noticed several items missing from their donation area.

They checked their cameras and found multiple people stealing.

Donations start to pick up around this time for the nonprofit because people try to make room for their new Christmas gifts.

“People clean out their houses. You know, you get all the new stuff in, and you want to take out the old,” said Sandy McQuay.

McQuay is the district retail manager for the store. She noticed donations were missing from the donation area.

In the open area of the center, dozens of people come to donate toys, shoes, and clothes, to name a few, but it is always where management catches some people stealing, and it’s all on camera.

“Between like midnight and four. I do have an alarm that I can set off which will normally scare the perpetrators away,” said McQuay.

I looked through almost a dozen videos from the past two weeks of multiple people stealing donations.

Donations support their mission of employing people with disabilities.

“I really don’t appreciate that people are stealing items that other people are donating to us,” said McQuay.

She said they try to get all the donations inside before they close to deter stealing.

They also offer free pick up from your house or business to ensure donations get inside the building.

McQuay made a police report with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said they are having trouble identifying the people.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.