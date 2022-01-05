Three Rivers women’s hoops moves up to #2 in NJCAA Top 25

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A squad in Poplar Bluff is moving up the national polls.

Three Rivers women’s basketball is #2 in the new NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Rankings. Alex Wiggs has led the Lady Raiders to a 16-0 start, they’re averaging 88 points per game. Three Rivers is looking to win it all this season. They were 24-1 last season and reached the NJCAA Final Four. They’ll play at Lincoln Trail College on Saturday, the next home game is January 15th vs. Crowder College. 3R is 5-0 in Region 16 play, they’ll resume league games January 19th at Moberly Area.

3R isn’t the only area team that’s ranked. ASU Mid-South women’s basketball is #11 in the NJCAA D2 Women’s Basketball Rankings. The Lady Greyhounds are 7-7 this season.

