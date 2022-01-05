Energy Alert
Tornado victims in Northeast Arkansas now qualify for federal funding

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - FEMA and the Small Business Administration are working together to help the residents and business owners across Region 8 get back on their feet.

They are offering low-interest loans to people affected by the Dec. 10 storms, such as Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans.

Susheel Kumar is the Public Information Officer for SBA, and he stressed that they offer aid to everyone.

“Our program is meant for business owners, most private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters,” Kumar said. “Our role is to provide that liquidity that usually disappears post-disaster.”

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day says the most important thing is making it easy for people. That’s why they have made many avenues for people to apply.

“You know there’s a couple of ways. You can go on FEMA’s website, you can call the 800 number, but what we really found to be the most effective is there opening some area offices,” Day said.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, a business recovery center will be opened in Trumann for anyone that suffered damage from the storms. There, they are able to apply for federal aid.

There will also be mobile aid sites in towns like Monette and Leachville where people can apply as well.

If you do not want to go in person, you can apply through the Small Business Administration’s website or call 1-800-659-2955.

