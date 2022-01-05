Energy Alert
Ice and Snow Continue This Morning

January 6th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Temperatures stayed a little higher overnight due to how much we warmed up on Wednesday. Regardless, all of Region 8 should be below freezing as we head past sunrise. Sleet and snow have started this morning and won’t let up until around noon. As activity starts to peak from 7-9 am, roads will become slick in spots. Where heavier bands of sleet and snow set up, travel may be more difficult compared to other spots. Some places like along the Missouri state line, southern Missouri, and the bootheel may see 1-2″ by the time precipitation ends. Sleet will cut down on snow accumulations. Most of us see below an inch of snow and sleet. It’ll feel like the teens today and stay cold until we warm up this weekend. Rain chances rise through the day on Saturday and continue into Sunday morning. Some spots may see over an inch of rain.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

