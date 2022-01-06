Energy Alert
Arkansas National Guardsman set to arrive at hospitals, help with COVID testing

The Arkansas National Guard will be sending the guardsmen to hospitals in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mountain Home, Rogers and Springdale for a minimum of 30 days to help with COVID-19 testing.(generic)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 40 Arkansas National Guard members will be helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing, officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas National Guard will be sending the guardsmen to hospitals in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mountain Home, Rogers and Springdale for a minimum of 30 days.

Posted by Arkansas National Guard on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Officials said six of the guardsmen will be going to St. Bernards, four will be going to NEA Baptist and two will be going to Baxter Region Health System in Mountain Home. The guardsmen will be mobilized Jan. 11.

The 30-day assignment could be extended or lessened as conditions dictate, officials said in a Facebook post.

