Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at Louisiana Thursday night

A-State hits the road to Louisiana to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns Thursday at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

The Red Wolves improved to 21-10 in Sun Belt Conference openers and 37-22 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference. A-State is 44-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 14-straight games when reaching 75 points. The Red Wolves are 23-3, 7-0 this season, in the last 26 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 11.6 rebounds per game. Omier posted his sixth career outing with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Air Force. Those six outings are the second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. Omier leads the Sun Belt Conference in defensive rebounds per game (6.62), double-doubles (8), field-goal percentage (.672) and rebounds per game (10.4).

Marquis Eaton is the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton leads the Sun Belt and ranks fourth nationally in free-throw percentage (94.4 percent). He has made 26 consecutive free throws, fifth-most in program history. Eaton passed Chico Fletcher (1996-00) for 7th on the all-time scoring list and has 1,480 points. He is 65 points shy of passing Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five.

Desi Sills is 58 points away from 1,000 points in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22).

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 61-72 (.459).

SERIES HISTORY: LOUISIANA

A-State and Louisiana are set for the 87th all time meeting, second-most games against any team in program history behind the 93 played against Little Rock. Playing four times last season, the Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns split the series with the home team winning all four matchups. The home team has won each of the last seven games in the series. A-State last won in the Cajundome back on Jan. 3, 2019 with a 94-83 triumph. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 36-9 all-time at home against the Red Wolves. In 11 career games against the Ragin’ Cajuns, Marquis Eaton has averaged 16.4 points (180), 2.9 rebounds (32), 4.3 assists (47) and 1.4 steals (15) while shooting 42.9 percent (54-126) from the floor, 33.3 percent (11-33) beyond the arc and 83.6 percent (61-73) at the charity stripe.

