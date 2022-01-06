Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in...
One of the two trucks involved in Thursday mornings accident which closed part of highway 67 in Pocahontas.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Road conditions across the area were dangerous all morning with snow and ice accumulations making highways and bridges a hazard, especially in Pocahontas.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, there was a crash involving two 18-wheelers that left a man trapped in his truck.

“Yes, at least one of the drivers had to extricated from the vehicle by the Pocahontas fire department,” said Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

The crash caused traffic to be backed up all along Highway 67, leaving many cars and trucks trapped in the snow.

An area resident said he encourages everyone to be safe when on the roads.

“Please take precautions and slow down, and like I said get out before you have to be there, give yourself a little more time,” said Eddie Parent.

Crews cleaned up the crash and opened the road around noon Thursday and were allowing one lane of traffic for a short time before opening it up to two.

The drivers were taken to Five Rivers Medical Center, where they were checked and released with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days
While much of the area will receive less than an inch of wintry precipitation, Holder said...
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
Several collisions on Interstate 55 near Steele, Mo., left many motorists stranded.
Winter weather moves through region Thursday, making travel treacherous
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital

Latest News

After a slippery start due to Thursday’s snow, Paragould police urge drivers to use caution in...
Officials urge caution for morning commutes after snow
Traffic was backed up on I-55 in New Madrid, Mo. on Thursday morning and afternoon, January 6....
I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads
The Arkansas National Guard will be sending the guardsmen to hospitals in Fayetteville, Fort...
Arkansas National Guardsman set to arrive at hospitals, help with COVID testing
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19