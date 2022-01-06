Crash in Pocahontas leaves bridge closed and drivers injured

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Road conditions across the area were dangerous all morning with snow and ice accumulations making highways and bridges a hazard, especially in Pocahontas.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, there was a crash involving two 18-wheelers that left a man trapped in his truck.

“Yes, at least one of the drivers had to extricated from the vehicle by the Pocahontas fire department,” said Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

The crash caused traffic to be backed up all along Highway 67, leaving many cars and trucks trapped in the snow.

An area resident said he encourages everyone to be safe when on the roads.

“Please take precautions and slow down, and like I said get out before you have to be there, give yourself a little more time,” said Eddie Parent.

Crews cleaned up the crash and opened the road around noon Thursday and were allowing one lane of traffic for a short time before opening it up to two.

The drivers were taken to Five Rivers Medical Center, where they were checked and released with minor injuries.

