Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri as snow pushes through the Heartland.(Pexels)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri as snow pushes through the Heartland.

According to MSHP Troop E Sgt. Clark Parrott, more than a dozen vehicles, including SEMIs, have slid off of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

Sgt. Parrott said a combination of slick roads and drivers traveling to fast for conditions is to blame.

Southbound lanes of I-55 near the Matthews exit to the Arkansas state line are blocked because of numerous crashes. Traffic is being diverted at the 49 mile marker.

Northbound lanes of I-55 are blocked at the 8 mile marker, near the exit for Highway 61, because of numerous crashes, as well.

Slide-offs are also being reported in other locations.

Sgt. Parrott said if drivers have to travel, they need to take it slow and allow for extra time.

He advises it is better to stay home and off of the roads to allow MoDOT crews to plow and treat snow covered routes.

Accumulating snow is creating slick spots and reducing visibility in many locations in the 13 counties of MSHP Troop E.

If you you have to travel today, check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Accumulating snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for today because snowfall will impact travel in the Heartland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region. A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A quick round of wintry weather is expected Thursday morning through parts of Region 8.
Winter weather brings slick, dangerous roads
Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
The Rackley family in happier times.
A ‘miracle’ recovery: Mother severely hurt in December’s tornado released from hospital
Officer-involved crash under investigation
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

By 9 a.m. Thursday, ArDOT crews were out clearing Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Several crashes reported in Northeast Arkansas due to ‘deteriorating’ road conditions
Take it slow on the roads when experiencing winter weather.
How to stay safe on the roads during winter weather
ARDOT is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
ARDOT prepping roads ahead of winter weather
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash