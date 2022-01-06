I-55 blocked in New Madrid Co. due to numerous crashes; drivers urged to stay off roads

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drives to stay off of roads in southeast Missouri as snow pushes through the Heartland.

According to MSHP Troop E Sgt. Clark Parrott, more than a dozen vehicles, including SEMIs, have slid off of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

Sgt. Parrott said a combination of slick roads and drivers traveling to fast for conditions is to blame.

Southbound lanes of I-55 near the Matthews exit to the Arkansas state line are blocked because of numerous crashes. Traffic is being diverted at the 49 mile marker.

Northbound lanes of I-55 are blocked at the 8 mile marker, near the exit for Highway 61, because of numerous crashes, as well.

Slide-offs are also being reported in other locations.

Sgt. Parrott said if drivers have to travel, they need to take it slow and allow for extra time.

He advises it is better to stay home and off of the roads to allow MoDOT crews to plow and treat snow covered routes.

Accumulating snow is creating slick spots and reducing visibility in many locations in the 13 counties of MSHP Troop E.

If you you have to travel today, check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Accumulating snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for today because snowfall will impact travel in the Heartland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the region. A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.

