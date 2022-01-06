Energy Alert
GMR8: Tracking sleet and snow in Region 8

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Jan. 6. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sleet and snow have started this morning and won’t let up until around noon.

As activity starts to peak from 7-9 a.m., roads will become slick in spots. Where heavier bands of sleet and snow set up, travel may be more difficult compared to other spots.

Some places along the Missouri state line, southern Missouri, and the Bootheel may see 1-2″ by the time precipitation ends.

Sleet will cut down on snow accumulations. Most of us see below an inch of snow and sleet.

It’ll feel like the teens today and stay cold until we warm up this weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The Region 8 News team is also keeping a close eye on the weather and the roads.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will join us live from the StormTracker with a look at road conditions throughout Region 8.

Our reporters, Chase Gage and Monae Stevens, are also out and about with the latest on the wintry weather and what’s being done to keep you safe.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have the latest news and updates coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

